Local Girl Scout Troupe Receives Special Honors and Awards

Cook County/Grand Marais Girl Scouts hold their Court of Awards Ceremony.

DULUTH, Minn.- A proud group of ladies young and old spent the day celebrating their accomplishments throughout the year.

The Cook County –Grand Marais girl scout troupe held their Court of Awards ceremony. Every girl scout was presented badges or patches to recognize the hard work put into learning skills from cooking to leadership.

“The program adapts and tried to be in tune with the time, make the programs relevant for the girls and the adults so everyone can enjoy and grow and learn, and our goal is to have some pretty good leaders by the time the girls get to be adults,” service leader chair Arvis Thompson said.

The troupe sold 5220 boxes of cookies this past year.