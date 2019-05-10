Minnow Shortage Hits the Northland Ahead of Fishing Opener

More than a half a million people are expected to go out on Minnesota waters for the fishing opener.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Many people are out getting supplies to prepare for this weekend’s fishing opener, but if minnows are on your list of items to pick up, they might be a little harder to get this year.

Thanks to Mother Nature, the unanticipated weather is creating a shortage across the Northland.

Some believe low oxygen levels and cold water temperatures are keeping some minnows from spawning.

“Light Pike has been a little tough. We’ve got some preserved smelt on hand but the bigger bait has been a little slow,” said Fisherman’s Corner owner Scott Van Valkenburg.

Van Valkenburg says even though a few types of minnows are hard to come by now, he still has a few other options to keep people going until supply is replenished.

One lucky customer, who picked up his share of minnows, says he’s excited to take part in the fishing opener.

“Its been a long winter. Too long actually. My boy and I are going to go up and play around for a bit,” said Dick Eimer.

Don’t worry there are alternatives like leeches and crawlers in case minnows aren’t readily available.

They might be handy to get you ready just in time for the weekend.

If you are looking for minnows you are suggested to call your local bait shop to check availability.