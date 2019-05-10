Saints Baseball Season Ends at UMAC Tournament

The St. Scholastica baseball team couldn't get going as they fall to Northwestern.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a rough start to the UMAC tournament against Wisconsin-Superior, the St. Scholastica baseball team couldn’t bounce back as they fell to Northwestern 6-2 Friday afternoon at Wade Stadium, bringing a shocking end to their season.

The Saints left 10 runners on base and stranded 19 for the entire tournament. In his final collegiate game, Jake Fuerniss was 3-for-3 at the plate. Lane Girtz ended the season on a 13-game win streak.