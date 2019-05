Seinfeld Returns to Duluth This Summer

Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld is making a return trip to Duluth this summer.

He’s set to perform at the DECC Symphony Hall July 25.

Tickets will go on sale May 17 at 10 a.m. They range in price from $65 to $150.

For more information, visit this website.