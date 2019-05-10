St. Luke’s Wound Care Center Receives Awards

The wound center also won a Center of Excellence Award and the President's Circle Award from Healogics.

DULUTH, Minn. – Beating out more than 600 wound care centers across the U.S., St. Luke’s Advance Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center is celebrating after being named the Wound Care Center of the Year.

St. Luke’s center specializes in treating patients suffering from diabetic ulcers and other chronic wounds.

The Hyperbaric chamber is used to build blood vessels by administering oxygen for patients with inadequate blood flow.

The medical director hopes this honor will bring awareness to the center.

“We’ve been trying really hard to put out a really good product as best we can. All the praise and notoriety we are going to get will only help to drive more patients to us and let patients we know we are here and available,” said Dr. Jarrod Buresh.

The center started three years ago and has had a satisfaction rate of about 90%.