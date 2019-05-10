Superior Fifth Graders Learn How to Keep Lake Superior Clean

Tours are open to any group interested in learning about the process.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A group of fifth graders stopped by the city of superior’s waste water treatment plant for a tour to get an inside look at what it takes to keep Lake Superior clean.

Over the last two weeks, the plant offered tours to nearly 300 local fifth graders.

The students learned the process of cleaning water used in homes and businesses, which eventually returns to Lake Superior.

They also learned how daily water use and pollutants like what is flushed down the toilet, can directly impact the community.

“This is a way we remind students that the water that goes down the drain might come back to their house someday as drinking water,” said

Officials say it is important not use a toilet as a trash can do not flush food, oil, or wipes down the toilet.