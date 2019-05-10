Twin Ports Mayors Perform Theatrical Read

The event raises funds for Duluth sister cities international which sends students from Duluth around the globe and brings international students back to Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayors Emily Larson and Jim Paine of Duluth and Superior came together for a table reading of the play “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney.

“We can build some cultural understanding, increase our knowledge and understanding of diversity and other cultures and learn about people from across the globe,” said Mayor Jim Paine of Superior.

The reading of the scipt also serves to solidify how strong the connection is between the Twin Ports.

“There is something that just feels good in a community and understanding that your work and your impact and the things that are important to you are not in isolation, and I believe that that’s a value that mayor Paine and I have always shared in our tenure together,” says Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

This is the second time the mayors have gathered to read A.R. Gurney’s play. Last year they performed it in Superior.