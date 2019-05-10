Yellowjackets’ Epic Comeback Sends Them to UMAC Title Game

Wisconsin-Superior surprised everyone as they will play in the UMAC championship game on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Wisconsin-Superior baseball team pulled off a ninth-inning comeback to knock off Northwestern 6-3 Friday night at Wade Stadium to punch their ticket to the UMAC title game.

After falling in their second game to Bethany Luthern, the Wisconsin-Superior baseball team were forced to play an elimination game against Northwestern. The Eagles took a 3-2 lead into the ninth and the Yellowjackets scored four runs in the top of the ninth to pick up the win.

UWS will face Bethany Luthern in the UMAC title game on Saturday at Wade Stadium at 1 p.m. The Yellowjackets will need two wins over the Vikings to claim the UMAC crown.