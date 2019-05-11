Bent Paddle Celebrates 6 Years with Festiversary

More than 20 beers were available on tap

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle Brewing Company is celebrating their sixth anniversary with a ‘Festiversary.’

There was live music all day, fourteen food vendors, and more than twenty brews on tap, including special infusions made with all of Bent Paddle’s flagship beers.

Brewery staff say the weather cooperated to make the festival a perfect chance to celebrate the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

“The craft district is really booming as of late with a lot of bars and restaurants opening up and we want to get the entire neighborhood and community together to celebrate it and [there’s] no time like the present,” said Bryon Tonnis, the Director of Brewery Operations.

Some of the Festiversary’s special brews included a cherry pomegranate pilsner and a peach cobbler beer.