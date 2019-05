Bluegreens Score Two Late, Draw With Twinstars

DULUTH, Minn. – Down 1-0 at the half, Duluth FC scored two goals late against Minnesota Twinstars FC to end in a 2-2 draw.

Damiá Viader scored the first goal for the Bluegreens, then the Twinstars scored an own-goal during extra time.

Duluth FC hits the road next Saturday to play Dakota Fusion FC.