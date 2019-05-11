Thinking Spring at the Think Spring Craft and Vendor Show

Event held at Black Bear Casino in Carlton

CARLTON, Minn.- The Otter Creek Event Center was packed with at least 100 booths of unique handmade items, like puppets and fudge.

If you visited at least 25 booths, you had a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Seven Fires Steakhouse at Black Bear Casino.

“Anything in this arena today, a lot of stuff you might be able to buy online but it’s the fat that you can see who made it,” said Anna Dunaisky, show coordinator. “You’re standing in front of them as some may even be doing demonstrations today.”

“So you’re helping out local families.”

FOX 21’s own photojournalist Adam Jagunich was there selling his drone pictures.

A craft and vendor fundraiser will take place at Lake Superior Zoo in June.