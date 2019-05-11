Volunteers Work Together to Clean Wade Bowl Park

The community raked leaves, picked up trash and painted the warming shack

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Volunteers spent their morning hard at work getting Wade Bowl Park in shape for summer.

Superior City Councilor Tylor Elm and members of the community got together to rake leaves and pick up trash.

The group’s main focus was scrubbing and painting the warming shack that was vandalized back in April.

Councilor Elm says cleaning the park is a way to make the city better and a good opportunity to bond with neighbors.

“A lot of people appreciate this park, this is the downtown neighborhood. Not everybody has a backyard, so this is very important and we just want to make sure it’s in the best shape it can be,” Elm said.

Elm encourages anyone who has a neighborhood park to volunteer and clean it when they can.