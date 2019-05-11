Yellowjackets Baseball Season Ends in UMAC Championship to Vikings

Braedn Barr hit a solo home run in his final collegiate game.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Wisconsin-Superior baseball team’s impressive run in the UMAC Tournament came to an end on Saturday, as Bethany Lutheran got the 7-2 win to win its second straight UMAC Championship.

The Yellowjackets needed to win the first game for a chance to win it all, but they could not muster up enough offense to get the win.

UWS got on the board in the fifth, when Nick Fredrikson hit an RBI single, but they trailed 4-1. Braeden Barr, in his final collegiate game, hit a solo home run in the eighth to cap the scoring for the Yellowjackets.

UWS finishes the season 18-22.