Aerial Lift Bridge Will Be Closed Monday Morning For Yearly Cleaning

DULUTH, Minn. — The Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth will be getting squeaky-clean on Monday, but that may cause delays for those who walk or drive over it.

City workers will be washing the bridge on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m., and pedestrians and drivers can expect to be waiting 10-15 minutes to be able to cross over while it’s cleaned.

Traffic lights and the bridge’s warning gates will control traffic.

The bridge will open back up at noon.