Bulldogs’ Kohlwey Defends NSIC Outdoor Titles on Graduation Day

Danielle Kohlwey took home first in both the 100-meter hurdle and 200-meter run.

DULUTH, Minn. – Malosky Stadium hosted the NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships this past weekend, making it the first time UMD has hosted a league track event since 2007.

Senior hurdler Danielle Kohlwey walked during UMD’s commencement ceremony Saturday morning, then ran over to compete in three events. Kohlwey said the events of the whole day was an unbelievable experience.

“It’s been a whirlwind to go graduate then come here and run on our home track. This is my first time running on this track, competing, so it’s really cool to end it that way. Being able to actually graduate, walk for my parents was bittersweet because if conference had been anywhere else I wouldn’t have been able to,” Kohlwey said.

Kohlwey took home NSIC titles in both the 100-meter hurdle and 200-meter run, which she won both in last year as well. She also anchored the 4 x 400-meter relay, which came in fifth, making Kohlwey the top point producer with 21 points.

Kohlwey also set a new NSIC outdoor record in the 100-meter hurdle with a time of 13.40 seconds.

“It’s pretty cool I mean, I just run and do my best but to get that title for another year was just an awesome moment for me,” Kohlwey added.

Kohlwey automatically qualified for the Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which takes place may 23-25 in Kingsville, Texas.