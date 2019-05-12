House Explodes In Superior; Cause Under Investigation

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A house in Superior exploded on Sunday morning near Corning Avenue and N 24th Street.

Superior Police, Superior Fire, and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene at 10:50 a.m.

Right now, there is no word on if anyone was inside the home at the time of the explosion.

When first responders arrived on-scene, the entire house was on fire.

Superior firefighters were able to put out the fire, and Superior mayor Jim Paine said there was no threat to surrounding homes.

The cause of the house explosion is under investigation.