School Parents File Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Duluth Edison Charter Schools

Duluth Edison Charter Schools Denies Any Discrimination

DULUTH, Minn. — Three parents of students who are attending or did attend Duluth Edison Charter Schools have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the school system.

In an email sent to school parents and faculty on Friday, Bonnie Jorgenson, the head of Duluth Edison, addressed the lawsuit but did not go into specific allegations made against the schools, which educates students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

She said Duluth Edison Charter Schools has practices and policies that protect students from discrimination.

Jorgenson wrote in the email that “the school strongly denies any allegation of discriminatory conduct.” She added that “the school will vigorously defend itself against these allegations. There is nothing more important to Duluth Edison Charter Schools than the well being of the students we educate every day.”

The identities of the parents are unknown. FOX21 will update this story as new information becomes available.