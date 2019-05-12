UPDATE: House Explodes In Superior; Police Investigating

Firefighters turn investigation to Superior Police, there is no threat to the public.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Police are now investigating an explosion in Superior’s Billings Park neighborhood. Officials report that the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The explosion was reported around 10:50 Sunday morning, in a small home on 22nd Street near Corning Avenue along the railyard. Mayo Ambulance was also called in.

The smoke from the explosion could be seen for miles.

Officials blocked off roads while Firefighters tackled the flames. The fire was put out at 12:30, while crews kept their eyes on hotspots.

Those living in the area heard the blast.

“This morning I was drinking coffee with my parents and we heard a big ol’ KABOOM and it rattled the house,” said Bobbie Jo Becker, who lives on Butler Avenue. “We didn’t know what it was, thought it was a train.”

Others reported hearing multiple explosions.

“Two major ones, but there was smaller, sounded like maybe fireworks or ammunition that was not in a gun, I mean boxes,” Darrell Blaylock on Oakes Avenue said. “And it was going off inside the fire. But that went on for quite a while.”

Before long, the fire was out.

According to Superior Police, the investigation remains ongoing. They released a statement which reads in part:

“The Superior Police Department has requested assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives as well as the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. The site of the explosion will remain controlled by S.P.D. until the inquiry is completed.”

Access to the site remains blocked to the public.