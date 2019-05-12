Weather This Weekend Perfect for Mother’s Day

Moms out in Rose Garden enjoying the day.

DULUTH, Minn.- Mothers were out enjoying the nice weather on their special day.

The Rose Garden in Duluth was full of mothers with their kids enjoying the sun, and each other’s company.

“We’ve been stuck inside all winter so it’s just a good chance to spend time with them they’re still little and I want to take as much time with them while they’re this age as possible,” said Leanne Latterell, a mom spending the day out with her family.

“Happy Mother’s Day, I love you,” said her daughters, Cecilia and Lucia.

Happy Mother’s Day, to all the moms out there.