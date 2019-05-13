A and Dubs is Open for its 69th Year

The restaurant is staying true to it's 1950's roots.

DULUTH, Minn. – The wait is finally over.

The iconic A and Dubs in West Duluth is officially open for business for its 69 year.

A and Dubs is the original drive in of Duluth.

Still operating since 1950, the restaurant will continue to offer plenty of menu favorites like their homemade root beer.

In a matter of minutes of opening, customers filled the drive in.

The owner says she appreciates the loyal customers.

“We’re lucky that we have a good word of mouth clientele. they look forward to having the drive in open up and getting some of their special sandwiches and sodas they enjoy. We’re still doing it the old fashion way,” said Sandy Hantz.

A and Dubs is located on West Third Street and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 am to 9 pm.