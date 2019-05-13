A Labor Agreement Implemented for Essentia’s Vision Northland Project

Vision Northland will create 5,600 on site construction jobs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction for Essentia Health’s historic $800 million Vision Northland project is set to start later this year.

A project labor agreement is the framework for collaboration between Essentia, McGough Construction, and the Duluth Building & Construction Trades Council.

The PLA is used to ensure skilled labor and safe worker conditions.

The agreement will also help keep the project on schedule and on budget.

Vision Northland is expected to create more than five thousand onsite construction jobs and three thousand off site construction related positions during its three year process.

“Project labor agreements are part of the future in the construction industry. It is a very successful tool, but I think more importantly were going to give opportunities to Duluth’s youth, underprivileged, minority, and female workers,” said Duluth Building & Construction Trades Council President Craig Olson.

Essentia’s CEO says he hopes this agreement and partnership will encourage more interest in developing the city.

“We’re proud to place this investment in the city of Duluth along with our construction and building trade partners in order to provide a catalyst for future construction, future job growth and a more vibrant Duluth,” said Dr. David Herman.

More than 15 building trades will be impacted by the agreement.

Also, nearly 2 million worker hours are going to be needed to complete the project.

The Vision Northland project is expected to begin in November.