Authorities ask for Public’s Help Locating Missing man in Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Benjamin John Panchyshyn, 42, was last seen leaving his residence on North Sugar Lake Trail Saturday around 6:00 p.m.

Panchyshyn was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black wind jacket with UNW written on it. He was riding a bright blue Jamis Roughneck fat tired mountain bike.

If anyone has seen or know his location please contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477.