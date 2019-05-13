Duluth Fire Department Launches a New Watercraft

The personal watercraft similar looking to a jet ski allows fire rescue crews to access emergency situations faster than a traditional boat.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has launched a new tool for water rescues.

The personal watercraft similar looking to a jet ski allows fire rescue crews to access emergency situations faster than a traditional boat.

“The personal water craft is capable of high speed and enables us as responders to work more safely and the new suits offers us a lot more mobility and just enables us to better serve and quicker respond to the community’s needs,” said Scott Kleive, the deputy chief of the Duluth Fire Department.

The new suits are specifically designed to make water rescues as successful as possible no matter the temperature of the water.