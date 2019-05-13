Duluth Musician Alan Sparhawk to Headline Music Resource Center Fundraiser

The Fundraiser is Happening Friday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth vocalist and guitarist Alan Sparhawk is set to headline a benefit concert for the Music Resource Center Friday, May 17 at Sacred Heart Music Center located at 201 West 4th Street in Duluth.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

The event starts with tours of the Music Resource Center studios and an opportunity to meet the students and instructors where they create their music.

At 7:30 p.m., Music Resource Center students Born Too Late will perform alongside other talented MRC students in opening for headliner, Alan Sparhawk.

Alan Sparhawk is a Duluth musician best known for his work with his band Low. He also performs with Black Eyed Snakes, Retribution Gospel Choir, and a Murder of Crows. He’s been recording and performing for more than 25 years.

The fundraiser will offset program costs, which average about $30,000 each year.

The concert is presented in partnership with the Armory Arts and Music Center and Leadership Duluth.

The Music Resource Center is the main operating program of the Armory Arts and Music Center. It was established in 2011, serving Duluth middle and high school students who are empowered to write, record, and produce their own music.