Fresh Mex Beef Barbacoa Tacos

COOKING CONNECTION: NEW Taco Arcada Offers Street Tacos in the Twin Ports

LINCOLN PARK, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection we met up with Conner Maki, the head chef at Corktown Deli and now Taco Arcada! We are cooking up fresh tacos, filled with beef cheeks and more!

They don’t serve your traditional run of the mill tacos either, so you’ll want to check out the recipe in the video above. Everything is made from scratch, and we also get to see how to make our own fresh tortillas at home.

The word around town is they are, “The best street tacos north of the border!”. The owners themselves even spent weeks down in Mexico to learn exactly how to make them authentic.

Plus, their restaurant is filled with arcade games like pinball and more!

TACO ARCADA: 1902 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55806

HOURS: All week, 11am – 12am

PRICES: $2.50/taco OR $6 for three

FACEBOOK: Click here