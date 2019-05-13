“Get Downtown Week” to Encourage Patrons to Visit Downtown During Superior Street Reconstruction

Take advantage of buy one get one deals.

Shopping, dining, and entertainment are some of the things that brings the vibrancy to downtown Duluth.

Now you have a chance to indulge

Starting today, The Duluth Greater Downtown Council’s annual “Get Downtown Week” begins.

About 25 participating downtown businesses will be offering buy one get one deals during the promotional week.

the greater downtown council says this encourages people to visit downtown during the superior street reconstruction.

“It’s a win, win. It’s a win, win for the customers as well as the businesses to get more people in to the doors and really get a chance to experience the businesses.”

“Get Downtown Week” runs through May 18th.

Click here for a full list of participating businesses.