Hawks Baseball Hangs On Against Golden Bears

Hermantown jumped out to an early lead and then was able to hang on late for the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown baseball team scored early and often to take a 5-0 lead after three. Eveleth-Gilbert rallied to make things close, but the Hawks would hang on in the end to get the 7-6 win over the Golden Bears.

Hermantown will hit the road and play at Princeton on Tuesday while Eveleth-Gilbert will play at Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday.