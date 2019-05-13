Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office: Alcohol a Contributing Factor in Fatal ATV Accident

One Arrested for Criminal Vehicle Homicide

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A 21-year-old Cohasset man was arrested for Criminal Vehicle Homicide following an ATV crash that resulted in a fatality early Saturday morning.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of an ATV accident on County Road 459 in Cohasset around 2:17 a.m. Saturday.

Emergency Responders on the scene learned three men were riding on a single ATV when the driver swerved to miss a deer crossing the road and hit a power pole.

A 21-year-old passenger, Dylan Robert Christy of Grand Rapids, sustained life-threatening injuries. Christy was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital of Duluth where he later died of his injuries.

Another 21-year-old passenger, Alexander Michael Rajala of Grand Rapids, was transported to Grand Itasca Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The ATV operator, 21-year-old Joseph Jeffrey Riley of Cohasset, sustained no injuries. Riley was arrested for Criminal Vehicular Operation which was later upgraded to Criminal Vehicle Homicide.

Authorities say alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident.