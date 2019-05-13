Knowing Your Neighbors: Potluck Vintage and Modern Kitchenware

David Wigdahl always dreamt of opening an antique store and he wanted the store to be accessible to people with all kinds of tastes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many people have a pot or kitchen instrument that has been passed down for generations, and one business owner is mixing the old and new in his kitchen and antiques store.

This week’s Knowing Your Neighbor features Ely business, Potluck Vintage and Modern Kitchenware.

Most business owners are ready for a cushy retirement, but this store owner decided that he would open a fusion antique and new kitchen store to serve the needs of the young and old.

David Wigdahl always dreamt of opening an antique store and he wanted the store to be accessible to people with all kinds of tastes.

“The next generation really isn’t coming out for antiques very much right now anymore unfortunately but I thought they all love to cook they all love to eat and I love cooking and eating and gadgets so I thought I’ll just mix the two and they can come in see the new items and can buy their new dinnerware but use grandmas new pitcher,” said Wigdahl.

Antiques hold nostalgia for people who spot an item they used earlier in their life, so getting to reminisce with people has been a highlight for Wigdahl.

“As much as anything, I like visiting with people about that and just hearing their stories whether they grew up in the country or grew up in a different state and they remember certain things that they’re seeing here again for the first time and could be years since they’ve seen anything like it,” said Wigdahl.

For the store’s owner, the best part of owning is getting to interact with customers.

“It has to be the people. Like I said, I’ve been around town for twenty years having different businesses and so on. Just seeing everybody who kinda comes to visit me now. I don’t have to go anywhere and visit people they come in to see me. So that’s kinda fun, they come in to see what’s new, what’s new this week they’re coming in,” said Wigdahl.

Potluck has many events coming up this summer including plenty of kitchen demonstrations.

The business is located at 101 E Chapman Street in Ely.