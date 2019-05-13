One Killed in House Explosion

Authorities believe the explosion was not because of a criminal act.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Superior police confirmed on Monday that one person was killed in Sunday morning’s house explosion and subsequent fire in Superior.

Police have not identified the victim yet as the investigation continues, but authorities believe the explosion was not a criminal act.

The small home is located on 22nd Street near Corning Avenue along the railyard in Billings Park.

The home blew up into a fireball on Sunday morning.

After the fire was put out, the victim’s body was found inside the home.

The police said the investigation is ongoing but they suspect the homeowner had a hobby of modifying fireworks.

“We have reason to believe nothing nefarious happened. There was no methamphetamine lab that we believe that was occurring at this address that rumors have developed from that. There’s just information that would indicate that this is an accident,” said Bradley Jago, an officer and arson investigator with the Superior police department.

Meanwhile, fire officials tell us when they arrived it was clear the house could not be saved.

A big concern was the nearby 21st street bridge which ended up being shut down.

“The proximity of the road to this fire if we had any sort of a wind switch right there we were bouncing between a southwest wind a northwest wind. That’s what happens when we live this close to Lake Superior if we would have had a wind switch all those products of combustion would have been on top of that street,” said Scott Gordon the Battalion Chief of the Superior fire department.

Superior police were assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was also initially called in to help investigate.