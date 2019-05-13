Prep Softball: Rails Walk Off Against Panthers; Hawks Hang on Against Blue Devils

Proctor defeated South Ridge 3-2 in extras while Hermantown hung on for the 3-2 win over Virginia.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep softball action, Proctor and South Ridge were scoreless until the eighth inning. The Panthers scored two in the top of the eighth, but the Rails responded. Erin Hawk hit a game-tying 2 RBI double, then Payton Rodberg scored the game-winner on a wild pitch to give Proctor the 3-2 win. Proctor got a big win in the first game of the day, defeating Esko 2-0.

In other action, Hermantown got the 3-2 win over Virginia on senior day. In the second game of the day, Hannah Mihalik threw a no-hitter as the Hawks defeated Duluth Marshall 8-0.