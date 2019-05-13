Update: One Dead Following Superior Home Explosion

Authorities say There is no Threat to the Public

SUPERIOR, Wis. – According to the Superior Police Department one person was found deceased inside a small home following an explosion in Superior’s Billings Park neighborhood Sunday.

The explosion was reported around 10:50 a.m. Sunday on 22nd Street near Corning Avenue.

The Superior Police Department, Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to 2219 North 22nd Street where they found a home completely engulfed in flames.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family. An autopsy is scheduled.

The Superior Police Department says they do not believe this was an intentional act and there is no danger to the public.