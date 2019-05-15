Duluth Rowing Club Prepares to Row Into Summer

Club holds informational meeting at Denfeld High School.

DULUTH, Minn.- As summer is about to roll in, Duluth rowers are about to row out.

The Duluth Rowing Club is finishing construction on two new buildings at their Park Point location, just in time for summer.

Those two buildings replace the reportedly failing infrastructure of the original building, built in the 1800s.

The rehabilitations cost a total of a million dollars, made up of funds raised, and a contribution from a longtime rower.

On Wednesday the Duluth Rowing Club had an informational meeting at Denfeld High School for their Juniors Program.

The Juniors Program takes students from high schools across the region, to compete on one team.

The Club’s head coach said that the sport builds up the students’ sense of teamwork.

“The 8’s that they row in are about 60 ft long,” Bonnie Fuller-Kask said. “That’s about the length of a semi, y’know, that we see on the freeways. And that’s a pretty long vehicle for those kids to maneuver, and they have to work together to do it.”

You can see the new facilities and learn more about rowing programs at their open house this Saturday.