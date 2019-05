Greyhounds Baseball Top Hunters in 12 Innings

Duluth East would pick up the win over rivals Denfeld at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – They needed 12 innings of work but the Duluth East baseball team were able to get the win over rivals Duluth Denfeld 6-5 Wednesday night at Wade Stadium.

Nick Allen led the way with three hits and three RBI for the Greyhounds, who won their seventh straight game.

Dane Herold knocked in three runs for the Hunters.