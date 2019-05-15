Home Care Providers in Duluth for Expo at the DECC

Minnesota HomeCare Association representatives say the home care industry is seeing a surge in job growth.

DULUTH, Minn – Hundreds of home care providers from across the state were in Duluth for Minnesota HomeCare Association’s 49th annual meeting and expo at the DECC.

Home care providers are those who care for people with disabilities.

During the expo the providers learned ways to offer higher quality service to their clients.

The expo was also chance for providers to connect and share ideas with peers.

“Many home care providers out there that really want to be the best,” said MHCA Executive Director Kathy Messerli.

“We step in to make sure they have all the timely updates that they need so they can stay focused on what they do best which is caring for the people,” Messerli continues.

