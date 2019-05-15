Hunters Softball Hang On to Beat Hawks

The scoring happened early but Duluth Denfeld would hold on for the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – It would become a pitcher’s duel for the final four innings as the Duluth Denfeld softball team escaped with a 2-1 win over Hermantown Wednesday night at Ordean Field.

The Hunters would score all their runs in the first inning as Bella Larson knocked in Lindsay Johnson and Gianna Torres scored on a wild pitch. Hayley Spradau’s RBI in the third scored Lauren Smith for the Hawks’ lone run in the game.