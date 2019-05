Lightning Girls Lacrosse Hold Off Late Push from Stealth for Road Win

Grand Rapids/Greenway holds on for the road win over Hermantown/Proctor.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Hailee Orhn would find the back of the net seven times as the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls lacrosse team held off a late push from Hermantown/Proctor to get the win 12-10 Wednesday night at Egerdahl Field.

Abby Bauman scored three goals for the Lightning while Caroline Ahcan also chipped in with two goals.