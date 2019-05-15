Northland Greenhouses in Full Bloom Thanks to Spring Weather

Lilac Hill Greenhouse report higher sales with Mother's Day and warmth.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The warm air and sun came just in time for area greenhouses to go into their busy season.

The florists at Lilac Hill Greenhouse, formerly Engwall’s, said this past Mother’s Day weekend and this week’s warm weather has given them a boost going into the summer season.

They say, after a long Northland winter, the flowers are refreshing.

“That color of spring, the petunias, the geraniums, that color that annuals can bring, we need that color after a cold hard winter,”said Rod Saline, owner of Engwall Florists and Gifts, home to the newly opened Lilac Hill.

Engwall sold part of their operation to Lilac Hill about two weeks ago, but they said the staff and quality will stay the same.