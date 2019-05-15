UMD’s Danielle Kohlwey Named NSIC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year

Kohlwey also qualified for the NCAA Division II Championships next week.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Danielle Kohlwey was named NSIC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.

This past weekend, the senior defended her 100 meter hurdles and 200 meter dash title at the NSIC championships. Her NSIC record time in the hurdles allowed her to qualify for the NCAA Division II tournament for the third straight year. Kohlwey will join freshman Haleigh Reindl who qualified for the 800 meter run.