UMD’s Laura Bellamy Promoted to Associate Head Coach of Women’s Hockey Team

The Duluth native has spent the past four seasons with the team.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team has promoted assistant coach Laura Bellamy to associate head coach.

The Duluth native has spent the past four seasons with head coach Maura Crowell, helping the Bulldogs to a 70–60–14 record in that time. The Denfeld alum has also served as a coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team Goaltending Development Camp, which she will be taking part in this weekend for the third straight year. She will be accompanied by UMD goalie Maddie Rooney.