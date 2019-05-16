9th Annual Duluth Dylan Fest Kicks off Saturday

Duluth Dylan Fest is Happening May 18 - 26

DULUTH, Minn. – The sights and sounds of Duluth native Bob Dylan will take over the Northland May 18 – 26 as the Bob Dylan Way Committee hosts 2019 Duluth Dylan Fest.

This annual week-long celebration includes music, art and much more.

During this year’s festival, Dylan will turn 78-years-old.

Miriam Hanson, host of KUMD’s Highway 61 Revisited and Duluth Dylan Fest Committee member said, “Bob Dylan stretches back in our collective memory in ways that we often can’t even directly recognize. His influence drifts across four generations, and continues to thread through each generation as the songs endure the test of time: originals, re-worked or endlessly covered by new artists.”

University professor David Gaines, author of In Dylan Town: A Fan’s Life, will give this year’s John Bushey Memorial Lecture at Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, where Hibbing Dylanologist and collector William Pagel will be displaying rare items from his Bob Dylan archives.

On May 23, the evening of Dylan’s birthday, Joan Osborne will be performing an evening of Dylan music at the Sacred Heart Music Center. Local band Coyote will be opening this special show.

The Duluth Dylan Fest’s mission is to celebrate the spirit of artistic freedom, intellectual honesty and integrity of Dylan.

The Fest is dedicated to showcasing Duluth’s vibrant art scene.

The group of volunteers is committed to providing creative events that tap the talents of artists, poets, and musicians in Duluth and surrounding region.

Click here for a full list of events during the 2019 Duluth Dylan Fest.