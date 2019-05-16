Budget Panel Approves Tech College Increase

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republicans on the Legislature’s budget-writing committee have approved more money for Wisconsin’s technical colleges, but fell $11 million short of how much Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats wanted.

The Joint Finance Committee is working Thursday on making changes to Evers’ budget before the full Republican-controlled Legislature votes on the two-year spending plan, likely sometime in June.

Democrats and Evers proposed increasing funding for technical colleges by $36 million. Instead, technical colleges will get $25 million more over two years under what Republicans approved Thursday.

Democrats say that isn’t enough. But Republicans point out it’s $7 million more than what Evers originally proposed. The governor on Wednesday doubled what he wanted to spend, tapping money from a newly announced $753 million surplus.