Car Seat Clinic Helping to Keep Northland Kids Safe

"It's their most precious cargo."

DULUTH, Minn. – Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children 12 and younger.

The program safe kids of northeastern Minnesota and local fire departments worked together by doing seat fittings at a car seat clinic in West Duluth.

Certified technicians walked parents through step by step instructions on how to properly install a car seat to fit their vehicle.

Properly fitting a safety seat can sometimes be confusing for parents as different types of seats are available.

The technicians say this clinic reassures parents they are correctly protecting their children.

“Confidence in what they are doing,” said Child Passenger Safety Instructor Laura Owen.

“We’re not going to be with them all the time they need to be able to replicate what we have taught them. It’s their most precious cargo,” Owen continues.

The next car seat clinic is May 21st at the Cloquet Fire District 2 on Big Lake Road from 4 to 6 pm.