Celebrating the Role Pets Play in Having Good Mental Health

Two Wisconsin organizations team up to honor pets and their mental health benefits.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Pet owners got together to thank their pets for helping their mental health. It’s all part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The so–called gratitude event was held at the Humane Society of Douglas County.

Owners wrote out thank–you cards for their pets and made special treat bags to bring home.

“I think especially right now, to give people a moment where they can just kind of reflect on some of the really great things in their life that reduces stress instead of builds stress in them, I think that’s a really important thing and a really nice way we can celebrate the role that pets support us in our lives,” NAMI board of directors president Eleni Pinnow said.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Douglas County helped organized the event.