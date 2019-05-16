Duluth Parks and Recreation to Host Duluth Parks Day

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Division will be hosting another Duluth Parks Day on Saturday, May 18.

The event will be held at Central Hillside Park and Brighton Beach from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at both locations.

Organizers say Central Hillside Park will provide basketball skills sessions and a 3-on-3 tournament, disc golf, chalk art, and more. The first 50 kids will receive a free basketball.

Brighton Beach Park will include learning to use GPS units, interactive park planning and a craft project for all ages. The first 50 kids will receive a free pair of sunglasses.

“Duluth is an outdoor destination where 86,000 residents and over 6.7 million people come from all over the world to enjoy our parks, trails, and outdoor recreation. Everyone in Duluth lives within 1,000 feet of a trail. No other city in the country can say that! I’m so proud of our parks, and the work that our staff and community do in keeping them clean, safe, and accessible to everyone, so let’s get outside and enjoy them on Duluth Parks Day and every day,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said about the event.

Organizers also say the event will take place rain or shine.