Duluth Parks and Recreation Unveils Canoe Rack Rental Program

Up to 12 canoes and kayaks can fit on a rack.

DULUTH, Minn. – Water sports are a big adventure for many in the Northland.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Department unveiled one of three rental racks for the public’s use.

The new racks will now allow people to store their canoes or kayaks during the open water season.

Duluth Residents can rent a rack for $100 and non–residents can rent for $175.

Parks and Recreation hopes creating this amenity will continue to encourage people to explore Lake Superior.

“Duluth is known as an outdoor recreation community and paddle sports are part of our identity here. We have a lot of water to play on,” said Duluth Parks Assistant Manager Lisa Luokkala.

“This just reduces barriers for people getting on the water,” Luokkala continues.

The program is based on a similar set up in Superior and Minneapolis.

To create the racks, the city partnered with the Iron Workers Union Apprentice program.

Five apprentices and 20 hours were needed to build the new racks.

“The trades certainly are very skilled at labor. This is a way for them to have their apprentices learn some valuable skills and a way for the city to partner with them to decrease our costs,” said Duluth City Council President Noah Hobbs.

In addition to Park Point, racks will also be available at Chamber’s Grove and Brighton Beach.

Canoes and Kayaks can be stored at any of the three locations until October 15th.

Owners are also responsible for securing them when not in use.

Rental spots are first come first serve.

Click here to make a reservation or call 218-730-4305.