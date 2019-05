Hobby Lobby Store Coming to Thunderbird Mall

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A new Hobby Lobby location is moving into the Thunderbird Mall in Virginia.

A recent Facebook post by the Thunderbird Mall says the store is looking to hire a Co-Manager position.

There is no word yet on when the location will be opening.

The company website says the store is primarily an arts-and-crafts store but also includes hobbies, home accents, fabrics, and more.