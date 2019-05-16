Memorial Prayer Luncheon Pays Tribute to Fallen Law Enforcement

The chaplaincy welcome more community members to attend future luncheons.

DULUTH, Minn. – As part of Police Memorial Week the St. Louis County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy hosted its annual memorial prayer lunch earlier today.

The event held at the downtown Holiday Inn was created to welcome the community and law enforcement to honor the most recent fallen officers in Minnesota.

Duluth police officer Aaron Haller along with his k–9 partner Haas, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in January, were also recognized during the event.

“Even though its animal its still an officer. It’s huge to the department. They lost an officer, they didn’t just lose a dog or a pet,” said Chaplain Kevin L. Norton.

This was the 30th year the memorial prayer lunch was held in Duluth.