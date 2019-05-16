Prep Softball: Spartans, Bulldogs Pick Up Home Wins

Superior and Carlton each picked up wins at home Thursday afternoon

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- A six run fourth inning would be the difference as the Superior softball team topped Duluth East 9-1 Thursday afternoon at the NBC Sports Complex.

Olivia Moen, Mady Stariha, Autumn Siers each tallied two RBI’s for the Spartans. Stariha also pitched a complete game four-hitter striking out ten Greyhound batters.

In other softball action, Carlton got a home win over Virginia 10-1.