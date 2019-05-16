Quilters Unite at Minnesota Charms Quilt Show

2019 show is a fundraiser for veterans organizations

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Quilters have come together for the second annual Minnesota Charms Quilt Show at the AAD Shrine Auditorium.

Folks from all over the state and elsewhere are showing their creations at the show.

“We love our quilting and quilting is creativity, it’s a form of art and what we do is we share that with everybody who thinks they can’t when we know they can,” said Pam Bedo, owner of Creations Quilt Shop in Duluth.